LinkedIn Releases India's Top 5 Companies To Work For. This Company Tops

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn's latest ranking of companies to work for in India. Using exclusive data, the business and employment-focussed platform ranked the companies factoring in promotion rates and skill development among employees within each company. This year's ranking prioritises companies committed to improving the professional growth journey of their employees.

Here are the top 5 Indian companies to work for

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Industry - IT services and consultancy

TCS has been a regular feature on LinkedIn's Top Companies list, holding the top position last year as well. The company was established in 1968 and is based in Mumbai. Earlier this year, the multinational corporation announced its plan to recruit new talent, especially graduates from the class of 2024. TCS is the only Indian company among the top five on the LinkedIn list.

Accenture

Industry - IT services and consulting

Accenture India is a subsidiary of Accenture, a leading global professional services company providing a broad range of services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. It was established in India in 1987 and has now grown to become one of the country's largest and most influential technology and consulting firms.

Cognizant

Industry - IT services and consulting

Cognizant India is a prominent player in the Indian IT industry, known for its wide range of services and global delivery capabilities. It was established in 1994 and has recently opened a new office in Bhubaneswar, set to bring in 5,000 new associates.

Macquarie Group

Industry - Financial services

Macquarie Group specialises in investment banking, asset management, and financial advisory services. The company has secured a place in the top 5 companies in India for the second consecutive year.

Morgan Stanley

Industry - Financial services and investment banking

Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services firm, has built a strong presence in India, contributing to the country's financial markets and economy significantly. The company's investment banking arm in India provides advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, restructuring, and strategic transactions to domestic and international clients.