Lights Go Out At Rio's Christ The Redeemer Over Footballer Vinicius Jr Racism incident

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue switched off its lights.

In a show of support for football player Vinicius Jr. after the Brazil forward was subjected to racial abuse during a club match in Spain, the lights on Rio de Janeiro's iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer, which has become a symbol to both the city and the entire country of Brazil, were turned off for an hour on Monday night.

The lights were turned off at 6 p.m. local time to cap a day when the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racial slurs aimed at the Real Madrid player during a Spanish league match on Sunday.

Also Read | Brazil Protests To Spain Over Racist Abuse Of Vinicius Jr.

Appreciating the move Vinicius Junior himself tweeted the images of Christ the Redeemer and wrote, "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority, and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared."

Preto e imponente. O Cristo Redentor ficou assim há pouco. Uma ação de solidariedade que me emociona. Mas quero, sobretudo, inspirar e trazer mais luz à nossa luta.



Agradeço demais toda a corrente de carinho e apoio que recebi nos últimos meses. Tanto no Brasil quanto mundo… pic.twitter.com/zVBcD4eF8k — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Brazil said on Monday it had formally protested to the Spanish ambassador and would lodge an official complaint with authorities in Madrid over the latest racist abuse directed at Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior.

There has been an outpouring of condemnation in Vinicius' native Brazil since the Real Madrid star was targeted with racist abuse during a 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

The Brazilian government said Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco would present an official complaint to Spanish authorities and La Liga.