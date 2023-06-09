Photographer's Shot Of Christ The Redeemer 'Holding' The Moon Goes Viral

The photographer spent three years studying the moon's alignment before taking the shot.

Christ the Redeemer, the colossal statue of Jesus Christ at the summit of Mount Corcovado in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, is a world famous tourist spot. Thousands of people flock to the Brazilian city to catch a glimpse of the statue, which was constructed in 1931. But a photographer recently clicked a stunning shot of the statue that has now gone viral. Taken after three years of failed attempts, Leonardo Sens' photo appears to show 'holding' the moon with both hands.

The photographer has posted the picture on his Instagram handle. According to the description, it was clicked on June 4 as the moon went down behind the statue.

The post also mentions that the long-awaited shot was taken from Icarai Beach in Rio de Janeiro municipality of Niteroi, which is seven miles away from the statue.

Mr Sens told Brazilian news outlet G1 that he spent the last three years studying the moon's alignment before taking the perfect shot.

"In the end, everything went well and I was able to register the long-awaited photo," he said.

There are other photos too in the Instagram post, which has amassed more than 6.5 lakh likes.

"I have seen several pictures of the moon but you managed to leave the perfect angle in a memorable way," one user commented on Instagram.

"I don't even know what to say about these photos... it's incredible, exciting," said another.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the statue stands 98 feet tall, with its horizontally outstretched arms spanning 92 feet.

It is made of reinforced concrete and sits on a square stone pedestal base about 26 feet. The statue is the largest Art Deco-style sculpture in the world, said Britannica.