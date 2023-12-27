'Lifetime Isn't Long': Jennifer Aniston On Life After Matthew Perry's Death

Jennifer Aniston said that she was texting with Matthew Perry the day he died.

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub. The first responders found Mr Perry unconscious and were unable to revive him. The investigation into his death revealed an accidental ketamine overdose. He had struggled for decades with addiction to drugs, including ketamine, and related serious health issues, but had reportedly been clean for 19 months before his passing. Now, actor and Mr Perry's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston shared an inspirational post on Christmas stating that people should not take anything for granted.

"Have you ever sat with yourself and thought about the concept of life? Time goes by FAST. You don't get that back. Please go live. Love hard. Let go of fear. Love yourself. Love the people around you," the message read.

It added, "Appreciate the hardships. Trust YOUR process. Feed your faith and never forget to FEEL. A lifetime isn't that long."

A few days ago, Jennifer Aniston reflected on the actor's last days in an interview with Variety. She stated that Mr Perry was "happy" and "healthy". She stated that he "wasn't struggling" before his death. The 54-year-old actor stated that he would want the world to remember him the way he wanted to be remembered. "As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that's all I know," she said, with tears rolling down.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy. I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard." the 'Murder Mystery' actor said.

Ms Aniston also spoke about the tributes and outpouring of love Mr Perry received after his death from his fans and Hollywood celebrities. She said, "It's so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

She stated that the character of Chandler Bing brought joy to everyone. "I also have to say I think Matthew Perry's dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy," she remarked.