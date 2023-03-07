Li Qiang: 5 Points On China's Next Likely Premier

According to Brookings Institute in Washington, DC, Li was born in July 1959 in Rui'an County, in Zhejiang province. He joined the Chinese Communist Party in 1983.

He received his undergraduate education in agricultural mechanization at the Zhejiang Institute of Agriculture's Ningbo campus in Ningbo City, said Brookings. Before entering politics, Mr Li worked at an electromechanical irrigation and drainage station in Mayu District and then at the No. 3 Tools Factory in Rui'an County.

Li Qiang is one of Xi Jinping's most trusted proteges. From 2004 to 2007, he worked directly under Xi as his chief of staff in the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee.

He was appointed as the second-ranking Politburo Standing Committee member in October last year, paving the way for him to become China's next premier.