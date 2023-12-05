''Let's Come Together...'': David Warner Posts Heartfelt Note For Flood-Affected Chennai

He also shared visuals of floods and road collapses in Chennai

On Monday, Chennai witnessed heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung which flooded various parts of the city and disrupted normal lives. Though rains have stopped now, most parts of the city still remain submerged, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. Amid the chaotic situation, Australia's star opening batter David Warner posted a heartfelt note for those affected by the flood and urged people to help those in need. The 37-year-old, who has a large fan following in India, also expressed his concern over the natural disaster and urged everyone to prioritise their safety, advising them to ''seek higher ground if necessary.''

He also shared visuals of floods and road collapses in Chennai and wrote, "I'm deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. It's important for everyone to stay safe, and seek higher ground if necessary. If you're in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let's come together to support where we can.''

Watch the video here:

Notably, he has a special connection with India and regularly plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer was last seen in action at the 2023 World Cup in India. Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time on 19 November against India in the final.

Reacting to his post, many fans of the cricketer thanked him for standing in solidarity with people of Chennai. One user wrote, ''This is the reason why Indian fans love you even though you won the trophy against us. You're a true human, bro.''

Another commented, ''Thanks a lot for the post mate, it means a lot to us.'' A third added, ''Give this man an Indian citizenship man.''

Notably, a dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around the city while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday. The city and adjoining districts faced relentless rains on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Flights operations were suspended at the airport, train services were disrupted and virtually no vehicles were seen on the completely inundated roads.