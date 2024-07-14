Legendary Fitness Instructor Richard Simmons Dies At 76

He revealed in March that he was diagnosed with skin cancer underneath his eye.

Richard Simmons, the vibrant, curly-haired fitness instructor and TV star who introduced millions of people to exercise died at the age of 76. He died a day after his birthday, on Saturday, at his home in Los Angeles, as per a report in The Guardian. In his last post on social media, he thanked his friends and followers for wishing him well. "I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday," he said.

Mr Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons, confirmed the death in a statement. "I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time," he said. According to ABC News, the fitness guru appeared to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

Mr Simmons became well-known in the 1970s and 1980s after starting gyms and posting many fitness videos. The fitness instructor is best known for his quirky demeanour and "Sweatin' to the Oldies" exercise videos.

He has been a "teacher and motivator for over 40 years," according to his website, making him "one of the world's most revered and iconic fitness personalities." "By delivering a serious message with his trademark humour, he has helped millions of overweight men and women lose more than 3,000,000 pounds by adopting sensible, balanced eating programs and exercise regimes that are energetic, fun and motivating," his biography on the said.

On July 12, 1948, he was born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans but, as he grew older, he went by the name Richard. He had frequently discussed how his childhood obesity inspired him to embark on a weight-loss quest and pursue a profession in fitness beginning in the 1970s and '80s. He embarked on his first weight loss journey when he opened Slimmons, his gym, in Beverly Hills, California. In 1980, he published "Never Say Diet," his debut novel. It was the first of 12 books he published during his career.

Notably, Mr Simmons had withdrawn from public life over the previous several years. He revealed in March that he was diagnosed with skin cancer underneath his eye. "I am ... dying. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death," he said at that time. Later, he cleared that he wasn't going to die and that he intended to spread the word to encourage people to live fully.