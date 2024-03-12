Leah Smith, 22-Year-Old TikTok Star, Dies After Battle With Rare Cancer

Ms Smith spoke openly on TikTok about her 10-month battle with back pain

A young TikTok creator, Leah Smith, died at 22. She shared her experiences battling a rare cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma, which mostly affects young people, with her over half a million followers on the platform, BBC reported.

The news was announced by her boyfriend on her TikTok page, and many supporters have expressed their condolences.

He said Ms Smith died at about 11:30 GMT on 11 March and "will never be forgotten". In the video message, he continued, "I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. "We'll never let Leah be forgotten."

Her boyfriend shared that Ms Smith read all the comments followers shared with her during her treatment.

"Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realise," he added.

Her brother Liam also commented on the video to "thank everyone for all they have done for Leah and this family".

One TikTok follower said: "Leah Smith you were amazing and so strong."

Her best friend Vikki posted an update to thank everyone for their support, adding: "If love could have saved her she would have lived forever and a day."

A year before her diagnosis, Ms Smith spoke openly on TikTok about her 10-month battle with back pain. But it was the sudden numbness in her left leg that became a turning point, leading her to seek medical attention.

What is Ewing's Sarcoma?

Ewing's sarcoma is an uncommon bone cancer primarily diagnosed in teenagers (aged 10 to 20) according to the NHS [National Health Service]. Symptoms vary depending on the tumour's location and size but typically include worsening pain, swelling, and tenderness in the affected area.



