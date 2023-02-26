Lady Gaga Sued By Dog Theft Accomplice For Refusing To Pay $500k Reward

McBride has claimed that she returned the dogs to Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga is being sued for allegedly not delivering the $500,000 reward promised for the return of her French bulldogs in 2021, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, the woman, Jennifer McBride, returned Ms Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav and now wants a court to force the singer to cough it up.

Ms McBride asserts that the pop star made it clear that she would pay the large sum "no questions asked" if her dogs were returned to her, unharmed.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner announced the reward in February 2021 after her dogs were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint.

Ms McBride has claimed that she returned the dogs to the singer at the LAPD Olympic Community station on February 26, 2021, two days after they were taken.

According to TMZ, the woman reportedly wants the 500K and wants the court to triple the damages to $1.5 million for posting the misleading reward.

Ms McBride was one of five people who were arrested and charged over the theft of Gaga's dogs. She was allegedly found to be an accessory after the initial crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), People reported.

Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest during the robbery, which James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White in 2021 carried out. Fischer recovered from his injuries.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while White was sentenced to four years. More details regarding the matter are awaited.