Kidney Stones Are Rising In Children In US, Especially Teenage Girls: Research

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and salts that can get caught in the urinary tract

New research has shown that kidney stones, often thought to be a problem that usually affects middle-aged people, are on the rise among children and teenagers in the US, NBC News reported. Data shows that kidney stones are now occurring in younger people, particularly among teenage girls during hot summers.

"In children, we're not seeing that. They're otherwise healthy and simply come in with their first kidney stone for unclear reasons," Dr. Gregory Tasian, a pediatric urologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told NBC News.

As per the research published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, the annual amount of cases rose 16% from 1997 to 2012, with 15-19-year-olds seeing the biggest increase. Rates were 52% higher in girls and women, and the risk for childhood nephrolithiasis in both boys and girls also doubled.

Notably, kidney stones are hard deposits made from minerals and salt that can be extremely painful and dangerous when caught in the urinary tract. Minerals such as calcium, oxalate, and phosphorus accumulate in the urine and form hard yellowish crystals.

While some stones make their way out of the urinary tract with no issue, others can get stuck, blocking the flow of urine and causing severe pain and bleeding.

Experts aren't exactly sure why such cases are on the rise, but they speculate that consuming diets high in ultra-processed foods, increased use of antibiotics early in life, and climate change might be some of the probable causes.

Large amounts of sodium found in potato chips, lunchmeat, sports drinks, and packaged meals can cause extra minerals to enter the urinary tract, which can then clump into stones. Meanwhile, consuming too many beverages high in fructose corn syrup or not drinking enough water can also make it difficult for the minerals to dissolve naturally.

In addition, young people are especially vulnerable to hot weather, which is increasingly common due to climate change. "Clearly something has changed in our environment that is causing this rapid shift," Dr. Taisan said.

Further, antibiotics may alter the gut microbiome in a way that favours kidney stone development.

Children who develop a stone have about a 50% chance of developing another one within five to seven years, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

Symptoms include

Sharp pains around the back, lower abdomen and groin Pink, brown or red blood in the urine. A constant need to urinate. Cloudy or foul-smelling urine. Irritability, especially in younger children.

According to Mayo Clinic, passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they're recognized in a timely fashion. To prevent kidney stones, experts recommend drinking plenty of water, avoiding sweetened beverages, and reducing salt intake.