Kevin Pietersen's 'Qatar Was So Much Better Than Wembley' Post Attracts Fans' Ire

Kevin Pietersen's post has been liked by many of his fans.

Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen has said that every football tournament should be held in the Middle-East after attending the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pietersen made the comment on his Instagram handle while posting a video that showed contrast between the crowd outside the Qatar stadium after the final and chaos at last year's European Championship final at Wembley. While the supporters outside the Lusail Stadium were peaceful, thousands of ticketless fans were seen trying to forcefully enter Wembley Stadium in the other video.

"A football tournament WITHOUT hooligans. Having been at that Wembley disgrace last year and now in Qatar, Qatar was so much better. On another level actually," Pietersen said in his Instagram post.

"Maybe every football tournament should be in the Middle East where the fan experience can be enjoyed by mums, dads, boys, girls - EVERYONE! Well done, Qatar!" he added.

But Instagram users quickly pointed out the issues they faced in Qatar and accused Pietersen of ignoring them.

"Not everyone could enjoy safely with the threat of arrest and death no gay or lgbtq+ people could even travel out to watch the game. The alcohol ban was probably the reason their were no hooligans but let's not forget about the corruption and archaic rules surrounding the gay community.... And women's rights in this country. It's a disgrace that this World Cup went ahead in such a hostile place. So no not EVERYONE could enjoy it!" commented a user.

"Casually ignore the proven corruption and migrant worker deaths that made it so though eh, Kevin..." another added.

"So you're going to ignore the fact that thousands of people died in 50 degree heat trying to build these stadiums in time for this world cup? Ok KP," a third user commented.

On December 14, he had posted on Twitter, "Qatar, Saudi & Dubai in a few days. The Middle East is thriving. Economically stable and growing fast, safe & secure, education A Grade & sun shines where everyone is smiling. I can see why so many people have moved and are considering leaving Europe to live here! #ThePlaceToBe."