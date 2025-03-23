Kerala Farmer's Tiny Goat, Karumbi, Claims Guinness Record As World's Shortest At Just...

A farmer in Kerala has made history after one of his pet goats was officially recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records as the shortest living goat in the world. Peter Lenu, the owner of the adorable little goat, said he was aware that Karumbi, a black female pygmy goat, was small, but it wasn't until those around him told him to pursue the record that he went ahead with the process.

As per Guinness, Karumbi, born in 2021, stands at just 1 ft 3 in (40.50 cm) at the full-grown age of four. She is a Canadian pygmy goat, a species known for their stocky bodies and genetic dwarfism that prevents their legs from growing more than 21 in (53 cm) high.

Despite being the smallest animal on the farm, Mr Lenu reveals that Karumbi is one of the most social animals.

"She lives with three other male goats, nine other females, and 10 kids, who all have some variation of black and/or white hair - as well as cows, rabbits, hens, and ducks."

Adding to the excitement, Mr Lenu revealed that Karumbi is currently pregnant with her next baby, meaning the family of tiny goats is about to grow, which may very well break further records.

Also Read | Octopus Caught Hitchhiking On Shark's Back In Viral Video: "Bro Got An Uber"

After receiving a suggestion from a guest about submitting the goat for the world record title, Mr Lenu thought "there's a chance" for him to win the prestigious record. He immediately took his goats to the veterinarian, who took measurements of Karumbi and her kid and investigated their ages and health. After finding out that the goat is a fit, full-grown mother with just an exceptionally small size, Peter was thrilled to know she qualified.

In the future, he promises to keep taking good care of the goat, and can't wait to see the size of her tiny new baby. "I take special care to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals I have," said Mr Lenu.