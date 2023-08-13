Kate Winslet's Iconic Overcoat From 'Titanic' To Be Sold At Auction

Deborah Lynn Scott created the pink wool overcoat with black embroidery.

An overcoat worn by Hollywood actress Kate Winslet in the superhit movie 'Titanic' is up for auction and is expected to fetch more than $100,000, as per a report in the New York Post. The actress donned the floor-length overcoat in the sinking sequences of the 1997 movie, including the scene when her character Rose frees Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack, who was restrained to a pole on the flooded E-deck.

Ken Goldin, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the auction house Goldin stated that "it's definitely a six-figure piece". "It's going to go for $100,000 plus," he told the Post. As per the auctioneer, five individuals have already made offers as of Friday night, with the highest being $34,000.

Interestingly, the coat still has water stains which occurred during the filming. Deborah Lynn Scott, who won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work on the James Cameron movie, created the pink wool overcoat with black embroidery.

"This floor-length wool overcoat worn by Rose during those frantic moments as she navigates the sinking ship while rescuing Jack bears visible water stains on the inside and across the interior silk. Intricate embroidery in black appears alongside floral embroidery that gives the coat dynamic bespoke realism aligned with the fashion of the times," the auction house said on its website.

This elaborate outfit is part of Goldin 100, one of the auction house's most exclusive sales, with artefacts valued at $100,000 or more.

The auction house thinks that the buyer might be "any movie memorabilia and pop culture collector" or a "person who maybe never collects, but is a huge fan of the movie." "It is an overcoat, so possibly somebody may want it to give it to their wife to show off and wear and say, 'This is the coat that Kate Winslet wore'," Mr Goldin told the outlet.