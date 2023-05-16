Kamala Harris Outearns Joe Biden In Book Royalties, Says White House In Financial Disclosure

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced President Joe Biden in income from book royalties by a large margin, according to their financial disclosures released by the White House on Monday.

Joe Biden earned between $2,500 and $5,000 in book royalties in 2022, down sharply from $30,000 a year earlier. He also earned less than $3,000 in "speaking and writing engagements," down from close to $30,000 last year, the disclosures show.

The disclosures, which included First Lady Jill Biden's income, showed her book royalties also dropped. She earned between $5,000 and $15,000 in 2022, compared to $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales a year earlier.

The report also showed the couple's assets were worth between $1.09 million and $2.57 million.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris earned $80,000 in book royalties during her second term in office, a significant decrease from the $450,000 she made in her first term but still a significant margin over President Joe Biden's earnings from book sales.

Harris's children's book "Superheroes are Everywhere," which she released in 2019, brought in $40,209 in 2022. Additionally, she made $41,104 from her book, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey."

According to The White House, these public filings help to prevent financial conflicts of interest by providing transparency about the assets of government officials.

Information about these finances is reported through annual disclosures, which are reviewed and certified by the independent Office of Government Ethics. Neither the president nor the vice president have any conflicts of interest.

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires high-level federal officials to publicly disclose their personal financial interests on OGE Form 278.



(With inputs from agencies)