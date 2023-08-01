Jose Paulino Gomes From Brazil, Believed To Be 'World's Oldest Man', Dies At 127

As per Mr Gomes' marriage certificate from 1917, he was born on August 4, 1895

Jose Paulino Gomes, a Brazilian, believed to be the world's oldest living man has died at the age of 127, the New York Post reported. Mr Gomes died on Friday, one week before he would turn 128-year-old. Mr Gomes died at his home in Pedra Bonita, located in Minas Gerais.

His family said that Mr Gomes died of organ failure, likely due to his advanced age. Mr Gomes was laid to rest on Saturday at the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery in Pedra Bonita.

According to Mr Gomes' marriage certificate from 1917, he was born on August 4, 1895. This makes him a survivor of both World Wars and three pandemics.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal adviser for the civil registry, confirmed to a local outlet that Mr Gomes' age was accurate and said that he was born before 1900. However, his family was not confident of his age citing previous cases where there was incorrect documentation.

"There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was just a boy. That's when we became curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct," Gomes' granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, told local media.

"He definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate."

New York Post says that it is unclear if Guinness World Records will review the Brazilian's paperwork. According to Guinness World Records, Maria Branyas Morer, 116, is the oldest living person. Ms Morer was born on March 4, 1907.

The world's oldest living man, according to Guinness World Records, is Venezuela's Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114.

The family informed the local media outlet that Mr Gomes was an animal tamer and he was riding horses until four years ago.

Eliane Ferreira said, "He was very simple, very humble. His uniqueness was that he didn't like anything industrialized, only things from the countryside, natural. He raised chickens, pigs ... His food was all from here and had to be grown or raised here. And he always liked to have a little drink."

Mr Gomes is survived by seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.



