The Secret To Success? An NRI Billionaire Shares The One Essential Trait

Jay Chaudhry explained that a "passion to achieve something" transforms work into a hobby.

Indian-American billionaire and co-founder of cybersecurity giant Zscaler, Jay Chaudhry, believes that passion for your work is one trait that can provide ultimate success in any business, according to a report by CNBC. The 66-year-old businessman, who launched his first entrepreneurial venture even back in 1996 by cofounding SecureIT with his wife, sold it in an all-stock deal two years later for $70 million. Since then, Chaudhry has founded three more companies-AirDefense, CipherTrust, and CoreHarbor-all of which he eventually sold.

In 2008, he started Zscaler, which he currently serves as the company's CEO. To Thursday, Zscaler's market capitalisation is $25.31 billion, and Forbes puts Chaudhry's wealth at $9.5 billion.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Jay Chaudhry, an entrepreneur with a notable track record of success, emphasised that the key trait for achieving success is passion. He specifically highlighted the importance of having a "passion to achieve something meaningful."

"When you strongly or deeply have a passion for something, you'd do that so much that work becomes your hobby because you are enjoying it," Chaudhry said, adding that motivation leads to harder work and better results.

In contrast, he also mentions here that a lack of passion can undermine success even with experience. "If people don't have passion, it doesn't matter how much experience they have," he said. Without that inner drive, employees would not want to drive enthusiasm to tackle the challenges; therefore, work becomes less enjoyable.

While recruiting, Chaudhry evaluates candidates by their research work and the type of question they raise to measure their passion. As he believed, one's interest can foster them to deliver more in the workplace. In the end, he says, "Success drives success," as passion is an ultimate energy to propel a person to realise business objectives.