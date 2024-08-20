Jaipur Doctor Says Air Travel Can Make People Sick: 'Seats, Armrests Harbour Bacteria, Viruses'

The doctor said that it might not be because of the food but other environmental factors.

A lot of people love travelling by air. The excitement and thrill of sitting in an airplane, watching the clouds, cannot be matched by any other means of transport. However, a Jaipur-based doctor has recently revealed that air travel can actually make people sick. Dr Sudipto who goes by @SudiptoDoc on X said that air travel can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and a bad stomach ache in several people. Listing the reasons for the same, he said that it might not be because of the food but other environmental factors.

"In the course of my practice, I often get to hear this common complaint - Doc, I travelled by flight yesterday, and today I have diarrhoea, vomiting and a bad stomach ache," the doctor said on the microblogging platform. "I ask them - did you have any food in the flight? The answer is often 'no'. So, is there any other reason? And can air travel make you sick? Yes. Airline travel can make you sick. And why just air travel? Any travel in public transport can make you sick if you fail to observe common hygienic practices."

The doctor said research has shown that the seats, tray tables, armrests, seatbelts and commonly touched surfaces "harbour all sorts or bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, and these may be potential causes of sickness." "The water in paper cups that the stewardesses and stewards so graciously offer you with a smile, too is not above suspicion," Dr Sudipto said.

In a 2018 Study by Hunter College, researchers swabbed 26 flights and the findings were startling: 79% of tray table surfaces, 64% of seat belts and 59% of lavatory handles had E. coli.



Explaining the reasons, he said that deep cleaning is impossible because of quick turnaround between flights. Further, staff do not get a chance to deep clean the dirty areas. "Fabric seats, in particular, can trap and retain moisture, making them more prone to harboring bacteria and viruses. Back and headrests can be exposed to a person's sweat, particularly after boarding in hot climates. Also, with passengers sitting close by, germs can be easily transferred from one person to another," he added, citing various studies.

Dr Sudipto advised travellers to carry a hand sanitiser with them at all times. He continued on X, "Use upon boarding, once during the flight, and always afterwards, once you've deplaned. Similar advice for bus or train travel. If you have to use the lavatory, washing your hands is not enough. Always use hand sanitiser afterwards, once you return to your seat."

Further, he suggested that passengers should avoid consuming food and water provided by the airline if it is a short flight. "If it's a long haul flight, use disinfectant wipes to wipe your seat, hand rests, buckles and the tray table surface. And use your discretion for food and beverages," he concluded.

