'It's Broken LinkedIn': Woman's Creative Multilingual Video Resume Goes Viral

Marta Puerto is a multilingual professional.

A former product marketing manager, Marta Puerto, is going viral for her unique video resume. After being laid off, Ms Puerto decided to try a new approach to stand out in the job market. She created a video CV showcasing her skills and experience in an entertaining way.

The video, which Ms Puerto posted on Vimeo, was recently shared by an X user on the micronloggin website, and she wrote, “This PMM from Spain got laid off, so she made this video to stand out in the job market, and I love it. It's broken LinkedIn!”, features her seamlessly switching between six languages and highlights her various skills, like marketing herself as a product. The video has been shared widely on social media, with many praising Puerto's creativity.

This PMM from Spain got laid off so she made this video to stand out in the job market and I loveeee itttt. It's broken LinkedIn! pic.twitter.com/emnEKVe68a — ✍️👩‍🍳🤹‍♀️ (@noheeriye) March 1, 2024

However, the video has also sparked discussions about the state of the job market, with people commenting on the mass layoffs and the challenges faced by even skilled professionals.

The expertly produced video, blending entertainment and skill, has gained immense popularity on social media, surpassing 1 million views.

Commenting on Puerto's video CV, an X user wrote, “This shows resilience and original thinking, IMO. I always love to see people go out of their way to help themselves."

"She should start her own business rather than work for someone who clearly has the drive and talent," wrote another user.

"Hands down one of the most creative videos. So much better than what many well-funded brands put out," commented a third user.