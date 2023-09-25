Is Back Glass Of iPhone 15 Series Cracking Easily? Users React After Claims In Viral Video

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made using Grade 5 titanium

Planning to purchase the new iPhone? Well, the new drop test highlights back glass of the new iPhones is still crack-prone. According to drop test videos by YouTuber Sam Kohl and JerryRigEverything, the iPhone 15 Pro Max back glass panel can crack rather easily under certain conditions for some.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport Apple's Ceramic Shield material. The handsets are made using Grade 5 titanium and aluminium sub-structure for increased durability and lightness. However, the drop-test videos posted online tell a different story.

YouTuber Sam Kohl of Apple Track flew to Australia to get the iPhone 15 early and drop test it vs. the iPhone 14 Pro. The YouTuber dropped both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, over and over. For the first few drops, the phones were pretty much fine. But after the iPhone 15 Pro's condition got worse as the test went on. iPhone 14 Pro was still functional.

The new iPhone 15 Pro sustained major damage and was not functional.

JerryRigEverything had tried scratch testing, heating testing, sandpaper, and more on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

"It's time to see if the new blended aluminium titanium grafted hybrid structure compromises the structural integrity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max," the YouTuber says as he starts to put pressure on the device. Within just a few seconds, the back glass shatters.

"I did not see that one coming," he says. "You've been watching me durability test smartphones for about 11 years now, and most phones do not break. iPhones especially do not break, like ever. And [the iPhone 15 Pro Max's] snap was abnormally quick."

Social media users raised concern after the back glass broke.

A user wrote, "Damn that break was shocking."

Another user commented, "Damn I was not expecting that back glass to crack with so little pressure lol. I think mine and Zack's jaws probably dropped at the same time"

"Apple: "Back glass replacements are now cheaper" Glass breaks 5x more," the third user commented.

According to Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro will offer up to a full day of use, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is claimed to offer even longer battery life. The handsets also support the Qi2 standard, which offers faster wireless charging speeds, according to the company.