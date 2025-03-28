Inside The Life Of Ex Indian Officer Living On A Boat With Family Since 2022

For most, the idea of leaving behind a stable life, selling off everything, and venturing into the vast unknown is a distant fantasy. But for retired Captain Gaurav Gautam and Vaidehi Chitnavis, it became their reality.

In 2022, after years of planning and a long-held dream, they bid farewell to their conventional land life and set sail aboard Reeva, a 42-foot sailboat named after their daughter Kaeya's middle name.

Mr Gautam, an ex-Army officer, spent seven years researching before the COVID-19 pandemic created the perfect moment. Boats became affordable, and the dream felt possible.

When he asked his wife if she was ready to sell everything and sail the world, she said yes instantly. In the next 18 months, they quit jobs, sold assets, found the right boat, and never looked back.

The couple told Travel and Leisure that "the most difficult part for us was the decision."

Reeva is their home. Every day brings a new challenge and a new discovery. Living on a boat means adapting to an entirely different way of life - where every sail change is a workout, every storm a lesson, and every sunset a reward.

"Living on a sailboat means no regular gym visits, but who needs one when every sail change is an ultimate full-body workout? Furling the genoa in strong winds or hoisting up the main sail is resistance training-ocean edition," they said in a post on Instagram.

Arms, core, legs - it's a full-body workout.

They have navigated through stunning coastlines, immersed themselves in diverse cultures, and savored cuisines from around the world.

Their three words to describe life on a boat are "Freedom, minimalism, adventure."

Mr Gautam and Ms Chitnavis describe life aboard Reeva as a "van life on oceans"-a liveaboard lifestyle where they travel full-time on their 42-ft sailboat, exploring different destinations with the vast sea as their highway.

Unlike life on land, they chart their own course, sailing towards good weather, hidden coves, and unexpected adventures. Their overnight stays are unique-anchoring under starry skies, near secluded beaches, or in bustling marinas with only the sound of water against the hull.

Coastal towns and islands serve as their roadside cafes, offering fresh seafood and a taste of local culture. Daily life revolves around sailing, navigation, and managing essential resources like water, power, and wind.

Their community consists of fellow sailors and the marine wildlife they encounter along the way.

Space on Reeva is limited, but they embrace minimalism.

"This life is all about freedom, adventure, and being at one with nature," they said.

Cooking on a sailboat comes with limitations, making Indian dishes like paranthas and chole bhature a rare indulgence for the couple.

The boat's motion makes frying impractical, and propane consumption adds heat, so they stick to one-pot meals like biryani cooked in a pressure cooker. Water is a bigger challenge than food, with long showers a distant luxury. They conserve freshwater by rinsing off seawater baths and rely on a reverse osmosis system to convert seawater into drinking water.

Life aboard Reeva is built on sustainability-solar panels, a wind generator, and rainwater harvesting keep them going. Sailing isn't just about sunsets; it demands constant vigilance, watchkeeping, and adapting to an unpredictable environment, they told The Better India in an interview.

With 11 crew members having joined them so far, countless memories made, and many more destinations ahead, they continue to inspire others to chase their dreams.