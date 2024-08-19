Indiana Jones' Temple Of Doom Hat Sells For Over 5 Crores

The iconic fedora hat has a rich history.

The fedora worn by Harrison Ford in the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold for $630,000 (over Rs 5 crores) at an auction in Los Angeles, BBC reported. The hat, made by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, was used in a scene where Indiana Jones jumps from a crashing plane.

The auction house, Propstore, said the hat was part of the personal collection of Mr Ford's stunt-double, Dean Ferrandini, who died last year. The hat was sold with previously unpublished photos of Mr Ferrandini wearing the costume on location.

The sable-coloured fedora was an updated version of the original hat featured in the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. The auction house noted that this version had a "more tapered" crown than the first.

The iconic fedora hat has a rich history. The hat was first seen early in the movie when Indiana Jones, an adventuring archaeologist, escapes from a crashing plane with his companions, nightclub singer Wilhelmina "Willie" Scott (Kate Capshaw) and his 12-year-old friend Short Round (Ke Huy Quan). As they flee from a Chinese crime gang, the trio uses an inflatable raft to jump from the plane and slide down a mountainside. The hat was also used during additional photography at producer George Lucas's visual effects facilities, according to the auction house.

This hat has become an integral part of Indiana Jones' image and a symbol of his adventurous spirit.

Other items sold at the auction included an imperial scout trooper helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi for $315,000 (Rs 2,60,49,250), a light-up wand from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for $53,550 (Rs 44,21,935) and a suit worn by Daniel Craig in Skyfall for $35,000 (Rs 28,94,250).