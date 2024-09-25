Indian Railways Congratulates 'Laapataa Ladies' Over Oscars 2025 Selection: 'Proud To Be...''

Trains and railway stations play a significant role in the film's storyline.

'Laapataa Ladies' was chosen as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category for the Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation of India on Monday. As congratulations poured in from all quarters, Indian Railways also paid tribute to the critically acclaimed film, following its historic achievement. Increasingly, trains and railway stations play a significant role in the film's storyline, particularly in the climax. The movie's plot revolves around two brides who accidentally get swapped during a train journey in 2001. Indian Railways took to X to express their joy over the news and dropped a post congratulating the cast.

Sharing a poster featuring Nitanshi Giel as Phool, the Railway ministry's heartfelt caption read: "O sajni re… Bahut bahut badhai! Indian Railways is proud to be a part of such a wholesome movie." The poster also carried a sweet message: "Connecting Hearts Forever. Congratulating Team Laapataa Ladies."

O sajni re… Bahut bahut badhai! Indian Railways is proud to be a part of such a wholesome movie. #Oscars2025#LaapataaLadiespic.twitter.com/8zyFBl0M5j — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2024

Reacting to the post, one user said, ''Indian movies are incomplete without Indian Railways.'' Another commented, ''Congratulations to the entire team of LaapataaLadies on this incredible achievement! Indian Railways' contribution truly adds to the essence of this beautiful film. Wishing you all the best.''

A third said, ''It's interesting when the director said in an interview that they were not able to find a shabby looking railway station as the government has transformed every railway station in the country.''

About Laapataa Ladies

'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, is a poignant and heartwarming drama that has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Set in the early 2000s, the film tells the story of two brides who are swapped on their wedding day during a train journey. This unexpected twist sets off a chain of events that explores themes of identity, family, love, and self-discovery. Trains and railway stations play a pivotal role in the film's plot, symbolising transition, movement, and connection. The film's social commentary on patriarchal norms, gender roles, and societal expectations is subtle yet powerful.

The film, featuring a talented fresh cast - Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Chhaya Kadam, along with a powerful cameo by veteran actor Ravi Kishan - hit theatres on March 1 to widespread acclaim. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The film will compete for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, a category which was previously called Best Foreign Film.