Indian Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting South Korean Woman In Hong Kong

An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Hong Kong for molesting a South Korean tourist who was live-streaming her visit to the city, South China Morning Post reported. The distressing incident was captured live on camera when the woman was broadcasting her day trip in Hong Kong.

The woman was reportedly waiting at a tram stop in the Central area when a stranger approached her asking for directions. The conversation which started amicably, soon took a disturbing turn when the man started getting closer to the vlogger and and asked her to come with him.

He then grabbed her hand and said, “Listen, come with me. I'm alone'', and attempted to physically grope her. The woman, visibly uncomfortable, tried to get his arm off her, repeatedly shouting “No, No, No.”

Twitch streamer was sexually assaulted live in Hong Kong by a stranger. pic.twitter.com/7YwWkrQjLy — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 11, 2023

Despite her distress, the man kept pestering and following her. The situation escalated when she walked down a stairwell at the metro station. Once they were near the station steps, he forcefully pressed her against a wall and said: ''I am alone. Come with me."

"I'm not alone," the vlogger cried while consistently trying to push the man away. He then grabbed the woman's chest and forcibly kissed her. When the woman cried for help, the accused was seen fleeing the scene.

The video has sparked massive outrage on social media, with many users raising concerns about the safety of content creators. Some users on social media have claimed that the man in the video Amit Jariyal.

According to an SCMP report, the man, employed as a waiter, was picked up on Belcher's Street in Kennedy Town on Tuesday and has been detained on suspicion of indecent assault and outraging public decency.

After the incident, the vlogger traveled to Macau, where she shared her ordeal on another livestream, and also showed the bruises she sustained during the attack.