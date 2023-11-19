Railways Runs 'Happiness Express' For India vs Australia Match, Shares Pics

India vs Australia ODI cricket World Cup final match will be played in Ahmedabad

The much-awaited Cricket World Cup 2023 final match day has arrived with Australia and India set to vie against each other in a bid to get their hands on the trophy. Cricket enthusiasts from far and wide are travelling to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the India vs Australia match.

Amidst the excitement, the Indian Railways shared snapshots on their official X handle (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing the spirited crowd journeying by the "Happiness Express" to attend the match.

The first snapshot captured passengers inside the train, with one holding a poster featuring Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's image alongside the text "Keep calm and trust your king."

Another passenger paid tribute to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a poster reading, "Dream team is incomplete without you. We miss you Mahi."

In the second picture, cricket enthusiasts stood beside the railway track, presenting a twist on the popular song Khalasi.

Their poster said, "Gotilo gotilo India aapdo cup gotilo. Australia rehva do rehva do."

The third picture showcased two individuals holding distinct posters with one of them reading, "Could only afford 1 ticket, so left my wife at home."

The other emphasised the "priceless" nature of watching Team India win, highlighting that the costs of flight tickets, hotel stays, and match tickets are inconsequential.

WR's Happiness Express!



????Cricket fans & Sports Persons were bowled over with joy over WR's superfast special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad! ???????? pic.twitter.com/HBEgwSJRNT — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 19, 2023

In a video post, individuals wearing Indian team jerseys expressed their unwavering support for Team India. Seated inside the train, they shared their positive sentiments about the upcoming match. Additionally, they discussed the convenience of travelling on the Vande Bharat train for such significant events.

The caption of the video read, “Cricket predictions and jubilation from passengers travelling abroad the WR run Vande Bharat Express to Ahmedabad. Their delight that WR ran this special train is evident in their smiles.”

जीतेगा भाई जीतेगा, India जीतेगा..



Cricket predictions and jubilation from passengers travelling abroad the WR run Vande Bharat Express to Ahmedabad.



Their delight that WR ran this special train is evident in their smiles. pic.twitter.com/ZppFCs6JGX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 19, 2023

The World Cup final between India and Australia is set to kick off at 2 pm.