'Incredible': US Vlogger Says She Is 'Blown Away' By India's Healthcare System

A travel vlogger from the United States recently said that she was "blown away by the affordability and quality of Indian healthcare." In an Instagram video, Mackenzie of the vlogging duo UNSTUK with Mac & Keen, said that her partner became extremely sick when they were travelling across the country. She said that she had anticipated that Indian healthcare would be quite costly and time-consuming given her experience with the US and UK healthcare systems. However, a local acquaintance's help with scheduling a doctor's visit and the expense of the necessary care surprised her.

In the now-viral video on Instagram, the American woman said, "I am going to be spoiled for life in terms of Indian healthcare. My boyfriend was super, super sick like there was something wrong with him and I was obviously nervous."

"I'm American and I have lived in England so I have seen two different healthcare systems work," she added. Mackenzie claimed she was "very nervous" about the issue until a friend recommended they get Keenan some medicines and tests. She was taken aback when she was told that patients in India had the freedom to schedule medical tests at any time. Further, the blood report would come the next day, and the doctor would suggest the course of action depending on the findings. On the other hand, a lab test appointment in the United States may take several days to many weeks.

The vlogger also shared a clip of the nurse from a medical diagnostic lab drawing blood from her boyfriend's arm. However, she was worried that all of this was "gonna hurt the wallet." Later, she realised that the entire process cost her $14 (approximately Rs 1,100). "I'm blown away, this is incredible," she said.

She wrote in the caption of the video, "I guess this is how India keeps 1.4 billion people alive!" Since being shared, her clip has amassed over five million views and 2.3 lakh likes.

"And I'm in UK my biggest cultural shock as an Indian is to see the wait times in hospitals here for surgery or emergency needs," said a user.

Another added, "I mean people from all over the world do come here for cheap & efficient medical treatment. There's medical tourism too."

A third person wrote, "Indian healthcare for those who have money is phenomenal. Indian healthcare for those who live below the poverty line is abysmal."

"There is a reason all my friends from India go back to India to get their root canals, new glasses, contacts, and annual check ups. I'm considering going to the dentist with my bf when we go in November. Healthcare here in the US is so expensive. I pay $470 a month for insurance and yet I can't find a doctor that is in network and taking new patients. I haven't been to the eye doctor in 2 years, Gyno in 3 years, dentist in 4 years, and PCP in 8 years," stated another user.

"From blood tests at home, online doctor consultation, 10 min grocery delivery and ofc pickup services. India is doing pretty well," remarked a person.