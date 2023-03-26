In Pics: Lady Gaga's First Look As Harley Quinn In 'Joker' Revealed

Gaga's costume has been designed by the award-winning costume designer, Arianne Phillips.



Actor-singer Lady Gaga was recently spotted in New York rocking a Harly Quinn outfit as she filed for her upcoming Joker: Folie A Deux. On Saturday, she was seen filming some scenes of the Joker sequel and new pictures have emerged on the internet revealing Gaga's costume and her make-up for the film.

In the pictures, Gaga is seen surrounded by a large crowd, with Gotham police officers escorting her into a courthouse. Protesters were seen holding signs with messages such as "Free Joker," "Justice 4 Joker," "Joker Marry Me" and "No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking."

Gaga's costume has been designed by the award-winning costume designer, Arianne Phillips. She can be seen in a red satin blazer with tulle sleeves, a corset top, a diamond-print blouse, a leather mini skirt and tights.

On Valentine's Day, director Todd Phillips shared an image of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix locked in a romantic embrace.

"Joker: Folie A Deux" will release in theatres on October 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga delivered a special performance at the Oscars 2023. She sang "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated song from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 95th Academy Awards.

Gaga had originally been expected to skip the show due to the filming demands of the sequel "Joker: Folie a Deux", Variety reported.

Gaga is the first artist to receive three nominations in the best original song category with "Holy My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" in 2016, and "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" in 2019.