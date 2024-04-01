In An Emotional Tribute, US Woman's Ashes Flown And Scattered In Space

Elizabeth Garcia was diagnosed with heart condition two years ago

Fueled by a lifelong passion for exploration, Elizabeth Garcia and her feline companion blasted off on a final adventure beyond our atmosphere. Though her earthly travels with her husband John spanned the globe, space remained the ultimate frontier for Mrs Garcia. Thanks to a pioneering service, the New York Post reports, Garcia's dream became a reality even after her death.

Diagnosed with a heart condition and given only two years, she sadly died just eight weeks after celebrating her 70th birthday. "They enjoyed travelling and socialising," Garcia's sister, Jean, told Jam Press. "She was a very generous person helping family and friends without question. Her wish was for her ashes to be sent into space."

In her quest to fulfil her final wish, Mrs Garcia discovered Aura Flights, a Sheffield company specializing in space memorials.

"It's extra special doing the launch for someone you've spoken with so much - knowing how much she wanted to be scattered in space and being able to fulfil that for her really was a rewarding and heart-warming feeling," Elle Lilley, the client care and liaison for the company, said.

Fulfilling her celestial wish, Garcia's ashes embarked on their final journey in January 2023. A photograph accompanied her on this remarkable ascent, allowing loved ones to witness the moment via a live camera feed, as reported by the New York Post. The special vessel carrying her remains soared 100,000 feet above Earth, lifted by a specialized stratospheric balloon.

"It was emotional, but special, knowing this was exactly what Elizabeth wanted," Jean said, adding, "She would have been elated with the outcome, as were we all."