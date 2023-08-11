'I'm Safe And Alive': Teen Rapper Lil Tay Releases Statement After Rumours Of Her Death

Popular Social media personality Lil Tay has 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Following a day filled with rumours and uncertainty, the teenage social media personality Lil Tay has confirmed that she is safe and alive. The rapper stated that her Instagram account had been hacked and utilised to disseminate "jarring misinformation" about her and her brother's deaths.

Fans were concerned on Wednesday after a post surfaced on the Instagram page of the 14-year-old that appeared to announce her and her brother's deaths.

Now, in a statement provided to TMZ from Tay's family, she said, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones, all while trying to sort out this mess."

"My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not "Claire Hope," she added.

Lil Tay expressed gratitude to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for assisting in the recovery of her Instagram account, resulting in the removal of the false death announcement.

Lil Tay was originally from Canada but moved to Los Angeles. She first rose to fame in 2018 after she began posting controversial videos on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube that showed her cussing, flashing stacks of cash, and even starting fights.

She amassed a huge social media following of over 3.4 million people on Instagram. However, she hasn't used the app in five years. She was also a rapper who claimed to have started writing music at the age of seven, as per Metro.