Social Media Star Lil Tay Dies Aged 14

Viral teen influencer and rapper Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, has died at the age of 14, the Independent reported. The teenager became an internet sensation in 2018 through viral videos where she played a character of a young rich girl, often seen flexing money and expensive vehicles.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock,'' reads a statement shared on Ms. Tay's Instagram account on Wednesday.

The statement also mentioned the recent passing of the influencer's older brother, adding that the deaths are ''still under investigation.'' The date and cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

See the post here:

''During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation,'' the statement further read.

Lil Tay was originally from Canada but moved to Los Angeles. She first rose to fame in 2018 after she began posting controversial videos on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube which showed her cussing, flashing stacks of cash and even starting fights.

She amassed a huge social media following of over 3.3 million people on Instagram. However, she hasn't used the app in five years. She was also a rapper who claimed to have started writing music at the age of seven, as per Metro.

In May 2018, Lil Tay talked about her controversial videos in an interview with Good Morning America.

''People think it's funny, I guess, 'cause I'm nine years old and I've accomplished so much. I'm the youngest flexer. I can do anything I like. If they don't believe me, I don't care,” she said.