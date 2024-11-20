'I'm A Celebrity' Star Tulisa Reveals She Is Demisexual. What Is It

UK singer and television personality Tulisa has revealed that she identifies as "demisexual". The revelation happened during a discussion about her personal life in an episode of 'I'm A Celebrity' on Tuesday. Tulisa, a former 'X Factor' judge, is one of the 10 stars who flew to Australia to compete in the series, The Independent reported. The teammates started talking about dating during a break when Tulisa revealed she is a celibate. The 36-year-old shared she is a demisexual and has been celibate for over three years.

"Even though I've been on there, I've never gone on an actual date with anyone on there. I'm proper guarded," Tulisa said about avoiding dating apps.

"I feel like I'm demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone... I need actual depth. I'm a slow, slow burner," she added.

Tulisa said it makes her feel "physically sick" to imagine sleeping with or dating someone she doesn't have a connection with. "This is my temple, you cannot enter!"

Talking about relationship, Tulisa said, "I actually do enjoy being single, I enjoy being on my own."

What is demisexuality?

It is a sexual orientation in which a person experiences sexual attraction only after forming a deep emotional connection with someone, as per The Independent.

It is not clear how many people in the world are demisexual. The outlet said that the term was coined in 2006 on a web forum devoted to asexuality.

A 2021 British census said that 0.06 per cent of people in the UK identify as asexual.