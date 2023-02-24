''I Am Blessed'': Nagaland Minister Thanks PM Modi For Praising Him

The Nagaland Minister took to Twitter to share a post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his efforts and liking his social media prowess. The minister tweeted in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads as "Guruji spoke, I feel blessed."

गुरुजी ने बोल दिया ।

बस, हम तो धन्य हो गए ! 😌🙏



Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye!😌🙏🏼



⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJauW6Xw7V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 24, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his party leader, Temjen Imna Along, saying his views represent the real Northeast to the world.

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Nagaland, Mr Along's home state, as elections are being held in Northeast. The Nagaland BJP chief is known for his amazing sense of humour and funny posts on social media. He constantly keeps his fans and followers updated with important life advice, his personal life, and the beauty of his state.

Speaking about Mr. Along, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Dimapur, "The things our state BJP president Temna Imna says resonate across the country.They thoroughly enjoy it" amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

"He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," the Prime Minister added.

The Nagaland minister tweeted that he is delighted that "guruji" is in the state just hours before the start of PM Modi's speech. The tweet featured a photo of him smiling while donning a BJP scarf.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the BJP-led NDA government's top priority is Nagaland's peace, progress, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said during his first election rally in Nagaland's Agri Expo Center Ground in Dimapur that a large number of cadres from various militant outfits surrendered and joined the mainstream to ensure peace in Nagaland.

"The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act" has already been withdrawn from many parts of Nagaland. The government has been taking steps so that AFSPA is not required in the future in the state," Modi said.

He said that during the past nine years, violent incidents have been reduced by 75 percent, facilitating the speedy development of the state.

Saying that Nagaland's inter-state border problems with the neighbouring states are being resolved, the Prime Minister said that infrastructure development and the welfare of all people are the priorities of the BJP-led NDA government.

Coming down hard on the Congress, Modi stated that during the Congress regime, family welfare was prioritized, which is why the people of the northeast punished them by not voting.



(With inputs from agencies)