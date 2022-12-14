Hyderabad Man Buys India's Most Expensive Supercar. It Costs...

Mr Khan is probably the first customer of 765 LT Spider in India

A Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan, has become the proud owner of McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars officially available on sale in India. McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars in India, priced at Rs 12 crore was recently delivered to him at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, according to Cartoq.com. The report further says that Mr Khan is probably the first customer of 765 LT Spider in India.

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!,” he captioned the post on Instagram. In the pictures and reels posted on Instagram, Mr Khan can be seen wearing a brown outfit as he posed with his brand-new red coloured McLaren 765 LT Spider version.

Here are the pictures and videos:

The magnificent car is one of the fastest convertibles the McLaren has ever made, according to Cartoq.com. The supercar offers an extremely aerodynamic design like the coupe version. One of the most amazing things about this is that the roof of this convertible car unfolds in just 11 seconds. The car is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and the engine generates 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque.

The businessman, who describes himself as a car collector and entrepreneur, routinely poses with different luxury cars on his social media profile. The car collector owns Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and many more expensive cars.