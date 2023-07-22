Hunter Biden's Explicit Photos: Complaint Filed Against US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hunter Biden

After Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed explicit photos of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing, an ethics complaint has been filed against the politician by the president's son's attorney.

According to Forbes, displaying sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden has drawn sharp rebukes from Democrats and some in the GOP. Greene on Wednesday held up posters with photos of Biden nude and engaging in sexual activities and claimed it was evidence he was paying for sexual acts and listing those payments as tax write-offs.

In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, Biden's attorney, Abbe David Lowell, said Greene's behaviour "blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct" and that the congresswoman "has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behaviour."

He noted that while the faces of other people in the photos were blurred, Greene and her staff "took great care to ensure Mr Biden's face was not blurred for the American public."

"Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives," Mr Lowell wrote.

"Then, towards the end of her questioning, Ms Greene held up the graphic poster boards, spouting yet another of her untethered conspiracy theories, suggesting without any evidence that they showed Mr Biden 'making pornography,'" he continued.