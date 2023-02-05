House Full Of Looney Tunes Toys Is On Sale In UK For Rs 79 Lakh

The now-viral listing has priced the two-bedroom house for 79,950 pounds.

A house with a room stashed with Looney Tunes toys has gone for sale in the United Kingdom. The now-viral listing has priced the two-bedroom house for 79,950 pounds (approximately Rs 79 lakh), according to a report in Independent.

The house is located in the Walton area of Liverpool. The property is currently listed on the website of real estate company Rightmove. The house has a large living room with a large sculpture of a spider, a kitchen with light-coloured cabinets and a washing machine and a first bedroom that is a reasonable size with three fish tanks.

As seen in the listing, there are only seven images of the property and one would not find anything unique about it in the first couple of pictures. Scrolling further, they would notice a small, second bedroom full of toys of the Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil, popularly known as Taz.

A Twitter user discovered the listing and posted, "hahahaha please look at this house." Since being shared on Thursday, the post has received 10 million views and 77,000 likes.

hahahaha please look at this house https://t.co/cN59qB8lOJ — issy (@isabeIIeee) February 2, 2023

Some peculiar objects were discovered by social media users in each of the rooms. A few people were surprised by the huge spider sculpture that was carelessly dangling from the living room wall. Others could not decipher why the residents would keep three fish tanks in a two-bedroom house.

"I'm curious, is having a washing machine in your kitchen a typical UK thing? And where is the dyer?" questioned a user.

A second person said, "That's someone who mentioned they liked the Tasmania devil just once and then gets at least 10 every Christmas and birthday."

"Only 80 grand AND it has a Taz room? Count me in," said a person.

"They had me at bedroom 2," added another user.