Hollywood Pop Star Samantha Fox Arrested For Alleged Drunken Behaviour On Plane

Samantha Fox was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated while aboard an aircraft.

Samantha Fox, the singer prominent in the late 1980s, was arrested for an alleged drunken disturbance on a plane bound for Munich from London's Heathrow Airport. The incident unfolded on a British Airways plane, where Fox allegedly disputed with a fellow passenger. Despite being on the runway, the plane was rerouted back to the gate in response to the incident, Deadline reported.

According to police reports, a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated while aboard an aircraft.

Fox later said she is helping with the investigation and is "deeply sorry for any disruption caused."

As per the New York Post, the pop star was hit by tragedy in March last year after her sister Vanessa died suddenly following a heart attack, aged 50.

The media outlet reported that the sisters were very close; ahead of her 2017 autobiography, Forever, Sam told how Vanessa saved her when their alcoholic dad Pat attacked her.

Fox, 56, recalled: "I thought he was going to kill me and begged him to stop. When I tried to get up he kicked me so hard in the stomach it winded me and he wouldn't stop.

"My sister Vanessa heard what was going on and jumped on his back to get him off me." It is the latest heartache for model and pop star Fox - who first appeared in The Sun 40 years ago - coming eight years after her long-term partner Myra Stratton died of cancer.

Days after filming her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Fox's sister died. During an interview with The One Show last year, Fox became emotional as she talked about her experience in the cooking competition.

Fox explained: "I'd practised [for MasterChef] for a good couple of weeks with my sister as my sister is a fantastic cook. She's always done the best Cottage Pie ever and so we practised together and I taped it - she's my younger sister, you can hear her bossing me around and going 'You've got to clear as you go, clear as you go! Unfortunately, I lost my sister just after the filming of MasterChef."

She added: "So yeah, my Cottage Pie was my sister's recipe and I've still got all her pots and mash potatoes things. She's gonna be so proud and she was so proud when I got the show because she's a massive fan of the show."



