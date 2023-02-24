''His Views Are...'': What PM Modi Said While Praising Nagaland Minister

Temjen Imna Along is a minister in Nagaland and president of the BJP's state unit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised his party leader Temjen Imna Along, saying his views represent the real Northeast to the world. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Nagaland, Mr Along's home state, as elections are being held in Northeast. The Nagaland BJP chief is known for his amazing sense of humour and funny posts on social media. He constantly keeps his fans and followers updated with important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state.

Talking about Mr Along, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Dimapur, ''The things our state BJP president Temna Imna says resonates across the country. They thoroughly enjoy it'' amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

WATCH: PM Modi's praise for Nagaland BJP leader Temjen Imna Along's social media posts pic.twitter.com/fYIuiAPT5J — NDTV (@ndtv) February 24, 2023

"He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," the Prime Minister added.

Mr Along, campaigning in Nagaland for the BJP, had retweeted PM Modi's speech. Just hours before it began, the Nagaland minister said on Twitter that he is very happy since ''guruji'' is in the state. The tweet carried a picture of himself smiling and wearing a BJP scarf.

In his speech, PM Modi attacked Congress, claiming that it used the Northeast as an ATM, while the BJP considers the eight states of the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and is working for its peace and development.

"The country can't be run by distrusting your own people but by respecting and solving their problems. Earlier, the Northeast had politics of divide, we have now transformed it into divine governance. The BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of religion or region and religion," PM Modi said.

The PM asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has adopted three mantras for running Nagaland - peace, progress and prosperity.