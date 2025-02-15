Here's Why Kim Jong Un Has Banned Coverage Of Tottenham Hotspurs In North Korea

Dictator Kim Jong Un has banned Tottenham Hotspur matches from being broadcast in North Korea. Despite close scrutiny about the content that its citizens consume, Premier League matches are allowed to be broadcast in the hermit nation, albeit with a four-month delay. The games are also shortened from 90 minutes to 60 and broadcast before news bulletins.

However, the North London club has been put on the blacklist owing to the presence of a certain player from the 'enemy nation' of South Korea. Spurs are captained by Son Heung-min who is a Chuncheon native and one of the most popular players in the world.

US-based think tank, Stimson Center's 38 North project has shed light on the nature of censorship that is prevalent in the country. As per the findings, last year, the coverage also left out Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Ji-soo, a defender who plays for Brentford.

"We thought it was interesting. We just saw a lot of football on KCTV. It's the main international sport they broadcast," said the Center's Martyn Williams.

Social media reacts

Social media users poked fun at the news with many stating that the North Korean dictator had done a favor for the fans who otherwise would have had to endure the sorry performances dished by Spurs in recent weeks.

"It's because Kim thinks his people have suffered enough," said one user, while another added: "Should be banned here too the way Spurs are playing."

"Given Spurs' miserable recent performances, notably against mighty Tamworth, he's doing the people a favour!"

Spurs will be looking to salvage their season on Sunday (Feb 16) as they square off against Manchester United, having already been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Manager Ange Postecoglou has been facing the heat from the supporters as an injury-ridden squad has halted the Australian manager's plans.