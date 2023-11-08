Has Dior Replaced Bella Hadid With Israeli Model? All About The Controversy

Bella Hadid has not commented on her alleged replacement so far.

Luxury fashion brand Dior is facing criticism online after reports emerged that it has replaced Palestinian-American model and long-time brand ambassador Bella Hadid with Israeli model May Tager in its latest ad campaign. "Boycott Dior" soon started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) with users posting a barrage of messages on the platform. The news comes more than a month after the attack on Israel by Hamas operatives in which Jerusalem claimed more than 1,400 people were killed. Israel has launched a major offensive on Hamas-controlled Gaza in retaliation.

How did the controversy start?

The news was originally reported by Turkiye's Yeni Safak and picked up by a local Israeli newspaper. Soon, it started a debate among social media users who expressed concerns over Dior's shift from Ms Hadid.

The supermodel has always been known for her vocal support to the Palestinian cause and criticism of Israeli policies. She has represented Dior since 2016.

Neither Ms Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, nor the brand, has commented on her alleged replacement so far.

Who is May Tager?

The 24-year-old is a famous model with a rich resume of international brands such as Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Victoria's Secret and many others.

According to Ynet News, she grew up in the Israeli town of Ganei Tikva, where her parents moved to, from Denmark.

Some posts appeared on her Instagram last week in which Ms Tager appeared to be the star of Dior's new holiday campaign ad.

How social media reacted to alleged change?

Users on X slammed the luxury fashion house, citing Dior's association with Johnny Depp, who was recently in controversy. Some said the decision will make them reconsider their luxury purchases.

"The fact that Dior still gives the wife-beater Johnny Depp a platform but cuts off ties with Bella Hadid & instead employs an is*eli despite everything that has happened this past month just tells you everything about that brand," commented one user.

"Boycott every brand under LVMH including Dior (if you have the money)," wrote another.

"Thank you @dior for letting us know what genocidal company to boycott next," a third user said.