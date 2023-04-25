'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

The couple first met on the sets of ''Kill Your Darlings'' in 2012

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has now become a dad as he welcomed his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke, Page Sixreported. On April 25, the couple was seen pushing a pram around New York City, which confirmed the birth of the newborn.

Mr. Radcliffe's representative also confirmed the news with Express.co.uk in a statement, which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

Notably, the 33-year-old actor has been with 38-year-old American actress Erin Darke, for more than a decade. The couple first met on the sets of ''Kill Your Darlings'' in 2012 and have been together since. In the movie, while Mr. Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg, Ms Darke featured Gwendolyn, a romantic interest. However, the couple is notoriously private and rarely make red carpet appearances.

Last month, images of Ms. Drake with a baby bump went viral on social media. The pictures were shared on Instagram by a fan account of Mr Radcliffe.

Last year, he opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, revealing that they are in a great place. ''I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy,'' Mr Radcliffe toldPeople.

Speaking about fatherhood, he told Newsweek last year, ''I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets...I wouldn't want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.''

Notably, Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame at the age of 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'. His other credits also include the 2012 horror movie 'The Woman in Black' and the 2016 comedy Swiss Army Man.

Michigan-born Erin Drake, on the other hand, is best known for her role in the 2015 series 'Good Girl Revolt'. She recently also appeared in the Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.