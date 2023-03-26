'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

The couple is expecting their first child after more than 10 years of dating.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with long-time partner Erin Drake. The actor's representative confirmed the news to SkyNews on Saturday. The two have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013. In the movie, while Mr Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg, Ms Darke featured as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.

Images of Ms Drake with a baby bump have gone viral on social media. It showed her in a black top and black slacks and a black and white coat with orange shoes. The pictures also featured Mr Radcliffe, who looked more colourful with his blue and yellow woollen cap on a blue jacket and black pants. The pictures were shared on Instagram by a fan account of Mr Radcliffe.

Take a look below:

Fans were quick to react to the news. "Omg !! Wow !! I am so super excited and happy for them !!! They are gonna be such incredible amazing parents," wrote one user. "Imagine how beautiful this child is going to be," commented another.

"If Is a boy call him HARRY and if Is a girl call her HERMIONE or LUNA," suggested a third social media user. "How amazing!! Congratulations!! "Yer a Father Harry" - Hagrid," said fourth.

Also Read | Guinness World Records Reveals "World's Most Popular Artist". It Is...

Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame at the age of 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'. The biopic, which was released last year, follows the life and career of comedian Weird Al Yankovic, who found fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

Mr Radcliffe's other credits also include 2012 horror movie 'The Woman in Black' and 2016 comedy Swiss Army Man.

Michigan-born Erin Drake, on the other hand, is best known for her role in the 2015 series'Good Girl Revolt'. She recently also appeared in the Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.