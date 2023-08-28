'Hannah Montana' Actor Mitchel Musso Arrested For Stealing Packet Of Chips

Mr. Musso starred as Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana'

Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso, known for his role in the popular show 'Hannah Montana' was arrested on charges of public intoxication and theft on Saturday, after he allegedly stole a packet of chips, New York Post reported.

According to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department, cops were called to the scene after the 32-year-old actor allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying for the item.

"When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,'' authorities told Fox News.

Officers encountered Mr Musso outside the hotel in an intoxicated state. He was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center and spent one night in jail. He was released on Sunday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond.

The actor has now been charged with public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

A routine records check also revealed the ex-Disney star had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department.

The actor had previously been arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California, in 2011.

Notably, Mr. Musso starred as Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana' for five years, and also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on 'Phineas and Ferb.' He also starred in other shows like 'Pair of Kings' and 'PrankStars.'

According to his IMDb profile, the former child actor was born in Garland, Texas, a Dallas suburb, and began his professional acting career at the age of 8 years old.