Gum Chewed By Robert Downey Jr. Is Up For Sale, Bid Starts At $40,000

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr enjoys a massive fan base, thanks to his iconic role as Tony Stark or Iron Man in Marvel movies. Now, taking celebrity fandom to a whole new level, a person has listed a piece of chewing gum allegedly chewed and spat by Mr Downey Jr.

According to New York Post, an eBay user claims to have gotten a hold of the actor's used gum when the Marvel star appeared at Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. When 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, Mr. Downey placed his gum directly on the star as a joke. The seller claimed that he was able to get a hold of the gum, right where the actor left it.

While there is no way of authenticating the gum, the listing does state that it could be tested for Mr. Downey's DNA.

"Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I'm selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA,'' the listing on eBay reads.

The eBay listing for the piece of gum is now at a starting bid of over $40,000 (Rs 32,56,227). The auction will end on April 1.

According to ABC7.com, the gum will be shipped in a plastic container to the lucky bidder.

Meanwhile, the bizarre news has left some internet users disgusted. One user on Twitter wrote, ''I don't care who the person it is.. I'd never spend on someone's gum that's covered in their salvia that y'all gonna keep in a jar. Yuck.'' Another said, ''OK, this is just nasty!''

On the work front, the actor might star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 classic psychological thriller 'Vertigo.' According to Deadline, studio Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights for the remake, which would be produced by Mr Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey through their banner Team Downey.

He will also be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and the mini-series The Sympathizer.