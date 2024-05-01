'Greatest Scam Call': Comedian Rohan Joshi Shares How He Was Targeted In Fake Courier Scam

A small detail by the fraudster gave the scheme away.

Comedian Rohan Joshi recently revealed that a fraudster tried to target him through a popular fake courier scam. Mr Joshi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and co-founder of the creative agency AIB, took to Instagram to recount what he called the "greatest scam call" he had ever received. Describing the details of the call, he revealed that a small detail by the scamster gave the scheme away.

In the clip, the comedian said he received a call from an individual who claimed to be from the Delhi Police and Customs, alleging that his Aadhar Card had been used to transport drugs from Delhi to Cambodia. He then inquired about the specific drug that was supposedly transported under his Aadhaar card. After a momentary the scammer mistakenly mentioned "MMDA" instead of the correct term of the drug "MDMA," therefore exposing the fraudulent nature of the call.

"Guy hasn't been picking up my call only since then," Mr Joshi wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

The fake courier scam is where fraudsters target people by telling them that their ID card has been used to send drugs, arms or other illegal substances to other countries. The scamsters typically impersonate officials from Customs or law enforcement agencies and force victims into transferring funds to settle the matter without any legal troubles.

Rohan Joshi eventually hung up on the scamster, bank balance intact. However, numerous individuals have fallen prey to similar scams. Sharing a similar incident, a user commented, "This happened to me too! My dude said MDMA very confidently, but the moment I was like do you even know what you're talking about, chal MDMA ka full form bata. Guy panicked and hung up. Got another call a few weeks later and I just asked him if he had come prepared with what MDMA stands for this time, and I think they've blocked me now!"

"Apparently I sent 16 passports and 10 ATM cards to Malaysia last week," wrote another user. "I've ordered the same from Thailand to Bombay apparently. Cant wait to get my shipment," jokingly said another.

"Yep, happened to me too! Funnily enough, in Prague! The guys said they're from EuroPol in terrible fake accent. It was a fun long chat though. They seemed very helpful and compassionate. But they hung up on me when i gave them the honest feedback on their accent. Guess that was a touchy point for them. But overall, points on good hustle on imporv, i'll say," shated a fourth user.