Great Dane In US Give Birth To 21 Puppies In 27 Hours

Great Danes are one of the largest domestic dog breeds.

A Great Dane has nearly set a world record after giving birth to 21 puppies in over 24 hours, according to a report in CNN. Namine, the adorable two-year-old dog, started its birthing journey on Wednesday last week which ended after 27 hours. The dog is owned by Tanya Dubbs and lives in Pocahontas, a small town in Virginia, according to the outlet. Almost all the puppies weighed over a pound, said Ms Dubbs. Sadly, two of the pups died shortly after birth.

The dog's owner told CNN-affiliate WVVA that she was surprised by the number of puppies born.

"So we got up to 16 and then she had another one. I was sitting on the bed and she was on the bed with me and I was talking to a friend of mine and I heard a gush of fluid and I looked over and I said we have another puppy," Ms Dubbs added.

USA Today quoted her as saying that Namine is busy with her remaining 18 puppies - 12 females and 9 males. "She is the best momma. She is completely healthy!"

The dog was injured after being hit by a truck last year as it got out of the house. Namine suffered injuries to her side and face, but eventually recovered.

Ms Dubbs now plans to sell the pups once they are weaned from their mother. All profit from Namine's first puppy sold will benefit a local animal shelter, she added.

Great Danes are one of the largest domestic dog breeds, standing tall at 2.5 feet and weighing more than 100 pounds (45.3 kg). They also have larger litters.

However, a Neapolitan mastiff named Tia currently holds the Guinness World Record for largest litter with 24 pups born in 2004.