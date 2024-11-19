Gmail's New Feature May Let You Create Aliases To Fight Spam Mail. Here's How

Google is working on a feature that may allow users to shield their primary email ID through a limited-use email ID that forwards mail to your original Gmail ID, according to a report in Forbes, citing Android Authority. The tech giant is planning something called "Shielded Email" which consists of a system to create aliases to fight the scourge of spam emails. While the feature may be helpful when browsing web pages in Chrome, Google is set to go one step further and integrate the feature for apps that ask for your email address.

Although the feature has not yet been made live, the outlet managed to deconstruct the new 24.45.33 release of Google Play Services and found a "boatload of strings referencing" the upcoming update.

"The messages in there touch on a couple reasons beyond spam that you might want to keep your main email private, like reducing the extent to which your online activities can be tracked, and mitigating your personal risk from potential future data breaches," the report added.

As of the last update, the feature was spotted in the Autofill setting menu but tapping the option redirected to an empty page.

Why the need for new feature?

Every time a user is forced to share their email with someone even a little bit shady, it is a gamble that can yield devasting consequences. A phishing mail might be forwarded to you which if you innocuously click upon, can allow scammers and identity thieves to rip your personal and social life apart. Similarly, malware can be downloaded on your system while some swindlers might try to catfish you.

Apple's Hide My Email

While Google is late to the party, Apple already has a service that allows users to shield themselves from spam mail. With the "Hide My Email" feature, Apple users "can generate unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal email account, so you don't have to share your real email address when filling out forms or signing up for newsletters on the web, or when sending email".

The Hide My Email addresses can be generated in Safari and Mail wherever email addresses are required. "In supporting apps, you can also generate a Hide My Email address when an email address is required by tapping the email address field, then tapping Hide My Email above the keyboard," Apple explains.