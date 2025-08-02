Arunachal's Nocte Queen Dies At 114, Villages Unite for Traditional Rites

114-year-old Phaliam Wangcha, revered as the 'supreme queen' of the eight villages of the Nocte community of Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district bordering Myanmar, breathed her last at Dadam village in Arunachal Pradesh on July 28.

Phaliam Wangcha's final journey before she was laid to rest was a unique display of the Nocte community's historic tradition.

On Friday, folksmen gathered to honour her legacy with traditional war dances, gun salutes, and age-old rituals befitting a royal queen.

Phaliam Wangcha led a life deeply rooted in tradition, performing sacred rites that enshrined her legacy as a pongwen, the revered "queen of queens."

One of the most significant rituals was the Thom-siat, a traditional procession in which villagers carried her on a ceremonial log drum to her home. According to local legend, a tigress became her spirit animal, symbolising her strength and authority.

Beyond rituals, the queen was a custodian of Nocte knowledge, preserving rites, folklore, and medicinal practices.

As per Nocte tradition, her funeral will not merely be a family or village affair; it'll be a collective ceremony observed by all eight villages under her reign, including Dadam. Her final rites are scheduled for today.

As preparations for her royal funeral continue, the eight villages have united in grief and reverence. Traditional drummers, dancers, and hunters will accompany her final journey, ensuring she is honoured according to the Nocte royal customs.