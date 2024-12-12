Google Introduces Gemini 2.0: An Advanced AI Model For Versatile Tasks

Google is rapidly launching new products. A few days ago, it introduced the lightning-fast chip Willow, and now it has unveiled Gemini 2.0, a more precise AI assistant. About ten months after the release of Gemini 1.5, Google is launching Gemini 2.0 on Wednesday. Currently, only one model-the smaller, more affordable Gemini 2.0 Flash-is being released, which Google describes as an "experimental preview."

Google claims Gemini 2.0 to be the most capable AI model developed by it so far, meant for what it calls the "agentic era." The model features multimodal output with native image generation and audio output, along with integrated tools like Google Search and Maps.

According to a blog post by Google, Gemini 2.0 Flash is an experimental version of this model, which has low latency and enhanced performance. Developers can start building with this model via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Meanwhile, Gemini and Gemini Advanced users worldwide can try out a chat-optimized version of Gemini 2.0 by using it in the model dropdown menu on desktop.

"We're also using Gemini 2.0 in new research prototypes, including Project Astra, which explores the future capabilities of a universal AI assistant; Project Mariner, an early prototype capable of taking actions in Chrome as an experimental extension; and Jules, an experimental AI-powered code agent. We continue to prioritize safety and responsibility with these projects, which is why we're taking an exploratory and gradual approach to development, including working with trusted testers," the tech giant said in the blog.

"This week, we started testing Gemini 2.0 in AI Overviews in Search, and early next year, we'll expand Gemini 2.0 to more Google products."