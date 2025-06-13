Goldman Sachs Tells Job Seekers To Ditch AI But Uses It To Evaluate Them

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Goldman Sachs advises job applicants against using AI during interviews.

The bank's recruitment team emphasises studying its values without AI assistance.

Despite this, Goldman utilizes AI for talent evaluation in its virtual interview process. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Goldman Sachs has warned job applicants against using artificial intelligence (AI) during the interview process. The American investment bank's recruitment team sent out an email to prospective job seekers, reminding them of its expectations for interviews. The applicants are encouraged to study the firm's financial results, business principles and core values, but not rely on AI to bail them out, according to a report in Fortune.

"As a reminder, Goldman Sachs prohibits the use of any external sources, including ChatGPT or Google search engine, during the interview process," read the email.

While Goldman has warned against AI use, it utilises HireVue, an AI-powered talent evaluation platform, that asks behavioural questions that reveal applicants' skills. A typical virtual interview allows for 30 seconds of prep after the question, followed by a two-minute response time.

"This language is consistent with what we send to any of our campus applicants across all positions. We want to hear from our applicants in their own voice," said Jennifer Zuccarelli, the bank's spokesperson.

Goldman Sachs is not the only company to dissaude its applicants from using the technology. AI giant Anthropic last month told job-seekers that they can't use the advanced technology to ace the interview process.

"Please do not use AI assistants during the application process. We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills," Anthropic wrote in the job descriptions.

While companies force applicants to avoid AI use, they have been moving rapidly to integrate AI into their operations. Last year, Goldman Sachs' tech chief, Marco Argenti claimed that in about three years, almost 100 per cent of Goldman's global workforce would interact with AI while doing their jobs.

In the most recent earnings call, CEO David Solomon told the shareholders that he was expecting big things from AI and that it will "transform our earning capabitilities" and "modernise our technology stack".

The company has already rolled out multiple AI-powered tools for about 10,000 workers of its over 46,000-person global workforce. It is planning to expand the use of AI to all employees by the year's end.