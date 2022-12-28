Global Food Waste in 2022: 5 Points To Know

The global volume of food waste is estimated at 1.6 billion tonnes of "primary product equivalents." Total food wastage for the edible part of this amounts to 1.3 billion tonnes, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The environmental effect of food waste is also very severe. The carbon footprint is estimated at 3.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The entire amount of water required to grow food each year that is lost or squandered (250km3) is equal to the Volga River's yearly flow in Russia or three times the size of Lake Geneva.

The value of this wasted food is estimated to be $230 billion by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).