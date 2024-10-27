German Company Launches First-Of-Its-Kind 'Digital Condom'. Here's How It Works

The app has been developed in partnership with Innocean Berlin.

German German sexual health brand Billy Boy has launched a groundbreaking app, Camdom, dubbed the "digital condom," designed to prevent unauthorised audio and video recordings during intimate moments. This innovative application utilises Bluetooth technology to disable smartphone cameras and microphones, ensuring private moments remain confidential. Additionally, Camdom detects and alerts users of any bypass attempts, providing an extra layer of security. Aimed at tackling revenge porn, the app has already gained traction in over 30 countries and will soon expand to iOS.

In a statement, the app's developer, Felipe Almeida, said, ''Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our body and we store a lot of sensitive data on them. In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth.''

How does it work?

To ensure privacy and security, Camdom users simply activate the app by placing their smartphones nearby and swiping a virtual button before engaging in intimate activities. This triggers a protective block on camera and microphone functions, preventing unauthorised recordings. If anyone attempts to bypass this block, Camdom's advanced technology detects the breach and triggers an instant alarm. This alert signals all users of a potential threat of non-consensual recording. The app can block multiple devices at once.

''If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording,” a company representative explained.

The app has been developed in partnership with Innocean Berlin. Gabriel, CCO of Innocean Berlin, said, ''At Innocean Berlin we're all about solving problems not just for our clients, but also for society at large. That's why it was important for us to develop this app together with BILLY BOY to protect users from non-consensual content leakage - all by integrating technology in a way which has never been done before.''

Social media reactions

The launch of CAMDOM has ignited a lively online debate, eliciting a mix of surprise, approval, and humour. One user wrote, ''WTF is a digital condom? You guys are getting crazy with technological innovations now.''

Another commented, ''It's sad that this is necessary in our society.''